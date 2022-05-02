Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Director Buys $15,741.80 in Stock

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) Director Natalye Paquin acquired 620 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.39 per share, for a total transaction of $15,741.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,401.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Univest Financial stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.40. 118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Univest Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08. The company has a market cap of $749.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Univest Financial had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 8.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 60.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

