Upstart (UPST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Upstart has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.520-$0.540 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.01 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. On average, analysts expect Upstart to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Upstart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $75.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21 and a beta of -0.58. Upstart has a twelve month low of $71.09 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.38.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $549,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,645,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,874 shares of company stock worth $27,992,864. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPST. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.07.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.