Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.83.

UPWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $20.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 26.35% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $40,561.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $28,128.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,100 shares in the company, valued at $15,977,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,889 shares of company stock worth $1,126,129 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Upwork by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 620,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Upwork in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Upwork by 2.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 16.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 93.4% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

