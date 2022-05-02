urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UGRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of urban-gro in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of urban-gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get urban-gro alerts:

urban-gro stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39. urban-gro has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $74.18 million, a P/E ratio of -48.46 and a beta of 1.12.

urban-gro ( NASDAQ:UGRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that urban-gro will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGRO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of urban-gro by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of urban-gro by 382.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of urban-gro by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 25.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

urban-gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.