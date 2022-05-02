Urban One (UONE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $130.97 million during the quarter.
Shares of UONE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,080. Urban One has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.
Urban One Company Profile (Get Rating)
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
