Urban One (UONE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $130.97 million during the quarter.

Shares of UONE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,080. Urban One has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Urban One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Urban One by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 20,446 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Urban One during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban One during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban One by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 21,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

