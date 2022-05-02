Urban One (UONEK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.97 million for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%.
Shares of NASDAQ UONEK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.10. 1,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,172. The company has a market capitalization of $313.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.04. Urban One has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.
About Urban One (Get Rating)
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
