US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $43.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CL King from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. CL King’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.91% from the stock’s current price.
USFD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.
Shares of USFD stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. US Foods has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 72.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.85.
In other US Foods news, Director Court D. Carruthers bought 14,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in US Foods by 69.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in US Foods by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in US Foods by 276.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
