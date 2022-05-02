USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “USA Compression Partners is a leading energy infrastructure provider, which specializes in large-horsepower applications. The partnership provides natural gas compressors, a must have service for the transportation of the fuel. With rising long-term consumption and production of natural gas, USA Compression’s growth prospects remain strong. Further, as a by-product of the MLP model, the partnership is largely insulated to fluctuations in commodity prices and generates stable cash flows from long-term contracts. The fact that it yields around 12% makes the stock enticing for income investors. However, USA Compression hasn’t been immune to the industry-wide inflation and supply chain challenges. The firm’s high debt levels remain a cause of worry too. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

USAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $17.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,516. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.81. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 29,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 64,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 120,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 103,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 22.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

