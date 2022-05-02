USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Short Interest Update

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of USA Equities in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.
USAQ opened at $0.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. USA Equities has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.00.
USA Equities Corp., a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USA Equities (USAQ)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for USA Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.