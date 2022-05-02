USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Short Interest Update

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of USA Equities in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

USAQ opened at $0.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. USA Equities has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

USA Equities Corp., a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.

