Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) vs. Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Critical Survey

Vaccinex and Lumos Pharma are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Vaccinex has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lumos Pharma has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vaccinex and Lumos Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex $900,000.00 62.57 -$22.38 million ($0.79) -1.67 Lumos Pharma $230,000.00 311.83 -$30.43 million ($3.66) -2.34

Vaccinex has higher revenue and earnings than Lumos Pharma. Lumos Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaccinex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.6% of Vaccinex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Lumos Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of Vaccinex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Lumos Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vaccinex and Lumos Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex N/A -151.67% -112.60% Lumos Pharma N/A -30.96% -27.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vaccinex and Lumos Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccinex 0 0 0 0 N/A Lumos Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lumos Pharma has a consensus target price of $29.33, indicating a potential upside of 241.88%. Given Lumos Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lumos Pharma is more favorable than Vaccinex.

Summary

Lumos Pharma beats Vaccinex on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vaccinex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaccinex, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that completed and planned Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, osteosarcoma, and melanoma. The company is also developing VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13 that is in preclinical development for the treatment of MS and for other autoimmune disorders. Vaccinex, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumos Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

