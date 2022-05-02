Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) EVP Aaron M. Schapper Sells 7,269 Shares

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $1,833,169.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,955.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:VMI traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $250.26. 4,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,656. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.30 and a twelve month high of $277.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.91.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

