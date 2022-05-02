Valvoline (VVV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Valvoline has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.070-$2.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.07-2.20 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Valvoline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $30.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

VVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

