Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNS opened at $43.20 on Monday. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average is $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,374.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock worth $268,070 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 35,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems (Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.