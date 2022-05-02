Veeco Instruments (VECO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Veeco Instruments has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.280-$0.440 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.28-0.44 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VECO opened at $22.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.80. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $32.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VECO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

