Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Short Interest Update

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ VTAQ opened at $10.14 on Monday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTAQ. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 8.8% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.
Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors in North America.
