Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives $220.70 Average PT from Analysts

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $203.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $167.37 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.05.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.39%.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,950. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 20.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

