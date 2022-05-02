Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $98.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.90 million and the lowest is $97.10 million. Veritex reported sales of $79.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $402.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $395.60 million to $410.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $484.60 million, with estimates ranging from $474.30 million to $494.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veritex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $249,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 13,158 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 144.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 30,652 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $796,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 16.1% during the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 108,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX opened at $32.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.49. Veritex has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

