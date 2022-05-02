Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Veritex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.09. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veritex’s FY2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VBTX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of VBTX opened at $32.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.64. Veritex has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $249,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 13,158 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

