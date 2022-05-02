Veritiv (VRTV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter. Veritiv has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.500-$16.250 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Veritiv to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRTV stock opened at $140.54 on Monday. Veritiv has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $158.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.35 and a 200 day moving average of $119.55. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.53 per share, with a total value of $202,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Veritiv by 8.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

