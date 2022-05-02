Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.02 Million

Analysts expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) to report sales of $165.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $161.83 million. Verra Mobility posted sales of $89.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full year sales of $707.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $703.90 million to $710.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $731.32 million, with estimates ranging from $717.70 million to $740.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 37.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRRM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Verra Mobility stock opened at $14.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.57.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,947,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,412,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,234,000 after purchasing an additional 292,520 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 7,507,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,838,000 after purchasing an additional 609,782 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,473,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,888,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,306,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,039,000 after purchasing an additional 290,038 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

