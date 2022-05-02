Verra Mobility (VRRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, analysts expect Verra Mobility to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $14.03 on Monday. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,412,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,234,000 after buying an additional 292,520 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1,103.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 279,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 256,632 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 126,499 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 85,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 218,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 52,202 shares during the last quarter.

VRRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

