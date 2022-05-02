Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) to post ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Verrica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,800%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($2.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRCA. Zacks Investment Research raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 7th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

VRCA stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $6.42. 6,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,032. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.01. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $176.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 149,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 25,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 117,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 466.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 77,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.