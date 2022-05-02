Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the March 31st total of 43,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VS opened at $1.01 on Monday. Versus Systems has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Versus Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Versus Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Versus Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Versus Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Versus Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 876,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 17,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Versus Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Versus Systems from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools.

