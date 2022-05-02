Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.43.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.
NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $273.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.38 and its 200-day moving average is $227.13. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $292.75.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,081 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
