Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $273.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.38 and its 200-day moving average is $227.13. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $292.75.

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,975,167 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,081 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

