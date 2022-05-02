Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Vicarious Surgical to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Vicarious Surgical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE RBOT opened at $4.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 28.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vicarious Surgical has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $15.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 38,688.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 815,170 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $8,593,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $4,369,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,842,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.
RBOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.
About Vicarious Surgical (Get Rating)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
