Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Vicarious Surgical to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Vicarious Surgical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Shares of NYSE RBOT opened at $4.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 28.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vicarious Surgical has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $15.79.

In related news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $27,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 136,413 shares in the company, valued at $556,565.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $48,601.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,527 shares in the company, valued at $731,560.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,910 shares of company stock valued at $165,429 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 38,688.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 815,170 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $8,593,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $4,369,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,842,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

RBOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Vicarious Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicarious Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

About Vicarious Surgical (Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.