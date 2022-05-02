Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Victory Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The business had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $26.99 on Monday. Victory Capital has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $43.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

