Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $240.21 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $240.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $244.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $234.09 million. Victory Capital posted sales of $212.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $972.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $956.26 million to $989.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $997.24 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Victory Capital.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.45 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 40.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Shares of VCTR opened at $26.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.96. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $26.18 and a 52-week high of $43.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital (Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.