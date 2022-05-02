VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of CIL stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $39.19 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
