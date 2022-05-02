Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Short Interest Up 27.7% in April

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the March 31st total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth $140,572,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth $118,187,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth $105,117,000. Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,698,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,939,000 after buying an additional 1,716,243 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth $59,049,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $10.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88. Vimeo has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $58.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Vimeo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

