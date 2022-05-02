Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vince had a negative return on equity of 26.81% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VNCE traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 26,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,140. Vince has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. The company has a market cap of $108.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vince from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

In other Vince news, CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $36,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 9,644 shares of company stock valued at $78,645 over the last three months. 74.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) by 2,032.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vince were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

