Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vince had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share.
Vince stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.11. 26,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,140. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. Vince has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $108.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vince from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) by 2,032.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vince were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.
About Vince (Get Rating)
Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vince (VNCE)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.