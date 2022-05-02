Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vince had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Vince stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.11. 26,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,140. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. Vince has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $108.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Get Vince alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vince from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

In other Vince news, CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $36,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 9,644 shares of company stock valued at $78,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) by 2,032.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vince were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vince (Get Rating)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.