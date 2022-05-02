Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Short Interest Update

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the March 31st total of 322,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

VINP stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of -1.16. Vinci Partners Investments has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Research analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VINP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

