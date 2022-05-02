Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $34.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.73. 32,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,049. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.03%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $6,169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 831,436 shares of company stock valued at $24,701,964. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 312.5% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $4,087,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.9% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 134,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 28.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.