Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM):

4/28/2022 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $35.00.

4/25/2022 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $45.00.

4/11/2022 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Viper Energy Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Viper Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Viper Energy generates strong and steady royalty income from mineral interests in Eagle Ford and the Permian Basin. Currently, the partnership has 27,027 net royalty acres,with 39 rigs currently operating on those acreages. Thus, it is well poised to boost production volumes. For 2022, the partnership expects its daily average oil equivalent production at 29.5-31.5 MBoe/d, suggesting an increase from the 2021 levels. This is likely to boost profits. Viper Energy is well-positioned to generate significant free cash flow through commodity price cycles. It expects to generate more $550 million in free cash flow this year. Also, it increased its quarterly cash distribution to 47 cents per common unit, indicating a 24% increase from the prior-quarter figure. Consequently, Viper Energy is considered a preferred energy company to own now.”

3/10/2022 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $28.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 241.03%.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,702,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $6,169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,436 shares of company stock worth $24,701,964 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,752,000 after buying an additional 331,032 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,538,000 after purchasing an additional 296,239 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 46.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 912,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 290,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,727,000 after purchasing an additional 289,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,309,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,459,000 after purchasing an additional 267,725 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

