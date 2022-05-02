Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

VIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

VIR traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.82. 38,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,421. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.54. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of -0.97.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 48.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $68,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $172,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,087 shares of company stock valued at $956,840 over the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after acquiring an additional 149,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,248,000 after purchasing an additional 148,420 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,915,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,261 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,528,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,852,000 after acquiring an additional 240,241 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

