Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Up 32.4% in April

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 62,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

VRPX stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,305,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals by 374.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 37,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on Virpax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.

