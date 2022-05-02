Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The closed-end fund reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.91 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.78 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.25. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.24. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52-week low of $176.09 and a 52-week high of $338.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.32%.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,256,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,376 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,444 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

