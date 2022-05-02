Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Price Target Lowered to $325.00 at Piper Sandler

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 83.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $240.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $177.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.56. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $176.09 and a fifty-two week high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 36.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 34.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris bought 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 338,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,708,000 after purchasing an additional 38,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,848 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,336 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $41,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,998 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

