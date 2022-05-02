Visa (V) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Visa (NYSE: V) in the last few weeks:

4/29/2022 – Visa was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $239.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $283.00.

4/28/2022 – Visa was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/27/2022 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $304.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $276.00 to $254.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $260.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $276.00 to $254.00.

4/27/2022 – Visa had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $279.00 to $284.00.

4/25/2022 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $285.00 to $265.00.

4/21/2022 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $283.00 to $279.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Visa was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/4/2022 – Visa had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $265.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Visa is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of V opened at $213.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.40 and its 200-day moving average is $214.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,927,167. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

