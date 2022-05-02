Vishay Precision Group (VPG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $31.21 on Monday. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $425.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $480,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VPG. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

