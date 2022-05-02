Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.71.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.
VST opened at $25.02 on Monday. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.37%.
In related news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 24.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 172,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 381,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.
About Vistra (Get Rating)
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
