Vita Group Limited (ASX:VTG) Plans $0.13 Interim Dividend

Posted by on May 2nd, 2022

Vita Group Limited (ASX:VTGGet Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share on Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 28.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

In other Vita Group news, insider Maxine Horne 176,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd.

About Vita Group

Vita Group Limited markets and sells information and communications technology (ICT) related products and services in Australia. The company operates through two segments: ICT and Skin-Health and Wellness. It sells mobile phones and connections, accessories, and other technology products; medical grade skincare treatments and products; and men's active and lifestyle apparel.

