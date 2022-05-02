VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.23.

VNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get VNET Group alerts:

Shares of VNET opened at $5.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $869.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.16. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in VNET Group by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VNET Group by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of VNET Group by 447.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VNET Group during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

About VNET Group (Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.