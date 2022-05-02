VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.23.
VNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.
Shares of VNET opened at $5.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $869.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.16. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
About VNET Group (Get Rating)
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VNET Group (VNET)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.