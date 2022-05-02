Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Down 24.7% in April

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,600 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 355,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Volkswagen from €210.00 ($225.81) to €230.00 ($247.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $21.58 on Monday. Volkswagen has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $38.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $72.74 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Volkswagen (Get Rating)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.