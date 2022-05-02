Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Down 24.7% in April

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,600 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 355,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Volkswagen from €210.00 ($225.81) to €230.00 ($247.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.67.
Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $21.58 on Monday. Volkswagen has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $38.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $108.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.61.
About Volkswagen (Get Rating)
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.
