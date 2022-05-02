Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Short Interest Up 28.9% in April

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the March 31st total of 962,300 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 806,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other news, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $36,583.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $41,076.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,933 shares of company stock valued at $124,170 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 21,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 271,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 95,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $7.33 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $281.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.51. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.35% and a negative net margin of 190.30%. The company had revenue of $28.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VYGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.