Vroom (VRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Vroom has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $934.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.73 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect Vroom to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Vroom has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $47.34.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 19,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $57,003.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,907 shares of company stock valued at $124,619. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vroom by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vroom by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,926,000 after purchasing an additional 896,462 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Vroom by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 144,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

