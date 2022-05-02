VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for VSE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for VSE’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. VSE had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VSEC. Truist Financial cut their price target on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $43.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VSE has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67. The stock has a market cap of $551.68 million, a P/E ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of VSE by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of VSE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 708,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,162,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of VSE by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

