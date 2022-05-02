W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 5.62%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. W. P. Carey updated its FY22 guidance to $5.18-5.30 EPS.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $80.77 on Monday. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.00 and its 200 day moving average is $79.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

