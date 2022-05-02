W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39, RTT News reports. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. W. P. Carey updated its FY22 guidance to $5.18-5.30 EPS.

Shares of WPC opened at $80.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.00 and a 200-day moving average of $79.19. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.057 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,875,000 after buying an additional 203,575 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,946,000 after buying an additional 66,983 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,086,000 after buying an additional 29,157 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,572,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

About W. P. Carey (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

