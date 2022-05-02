W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Billion

Equities research analysts expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) to report $3.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.63 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $3.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year sales of $14.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.26 billion to $14.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $15.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.95. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $562.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.09.

NYSE:GWW opened at $500.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $499.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.05. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $529.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

